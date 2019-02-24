COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front moved through the Midlands early Sunday. This moved the rain and the clouds out of the area.

It was windy behind the front Sunday afternoon. A few places reported wind gusts of over 30 mph. High temperatures Sunday were in the middle and lower 70s.

It will be a chilly start to the workweek. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle and upper 30s.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will rebound into the lower and middle 60s.

The dry weather should stick around for Tuesday. High temperatures may climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The chance for rain returns Wednesday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Saturday.

Sunday should be rain-free as high pressure builds back into the area.

The tree pollen count will be higher Monday.

WLTX

Pollen levels will be in the medium-range both Monday and Tuesday as tree pollen begins to increase.