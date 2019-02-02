COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was mild start to the weekend. Temperatures soared into the middle and upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

There will be more clouds Sunday. A few showers will be possible Sunday especially in the eastern half of the Midlands.

Any rain will move out of the area by the late afternoon hours. The clouds will gradually move out of the area as well. Sunny skies will return to the Midlands for the first Monday of February.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected across the Midlands this week. There will be little chance for rain. An isolated shower will be possible both Wednesday and early Thursday.

Temperatures will be well-above normal this week. We are looking for highs in the lower to middle 70s much of the workweek.

Warm conditions are expected Tuesday. This is the American model forecast.

WLTX

The warmest day is likely to be Thursday with highs in the middle 70s and possibly warmer. Temperatures may be near-record levels.

Here are some of the records highs this week:

Wednesday, February 6 - 80° 1927

Thursday, February 7 - 80° 1999

Friday, February 8 - 76° 1937 and 1965

A cold front will be passing through the area on Friday or Saturday. It will be warm with a slight chance of showers for the first half of the weekend, but cooler air will push in behind the front for the weekend.