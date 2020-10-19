Some parents are trying to end the mask mandate in Sarasota County schools, while other parents and teachers beg to keep it intact.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Those opposed to the Sarasota County School District's mask policy are raising money to hire an attorney as the group’s organizers prepare to sue the district over the issue.

The GoFundMe page created by parent Amy Hook has surpassed its goal of $11,000 and raised $11,310 for a lawsuit.

“It is not the role nor responsibility of the public school district to make medical decisions for all families universally. Each family has the right and freedom to make medical decisions independently. We expect and demand that those rights are recognized by the Sarasota County School district and its board,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“We are taking action to have the mask mandate decision reversed immediately for the physical, emotional and social well-being of our children. The decisions made by the board are not in the best interest of the people they serve,” the petition states.

Rallies have broken out at school board meetings and many parents have spoken out during public comment periods against the district’s mandatory face coverings.

The current mask policy in the district states that all students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the school day, with a handful of exceptions.

Exceptions:

While exercising

Eating

As long as they are socially distanced from their classmates, they may take brief mask breaks during class

Parents involved in the process tell 10 Tampa Bay the goal is to get the lawsuit filed this week -- most likely before the school board meets tomorrow.

The school board is scheduled to vote soon on whether to continue requiring masks in schools or not. If approved, both students and staff will be required to wear a face mask in the classroom through June 2021.

Many parents and teachers are voicing concern over efforts to remove the mask policy. Hear from them, and from parents pushing for the removal tonight on 10 Tampa Bay at 5:00 p.m.

