ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Here in Orangeburg Christmas is coming early for a family in the form of a home.

"This is the biggest thing that ever happened to me" says Lakesia Haynes.

Just in time for the holidays, Haynes became the owner of a new home.

The house was built through the Edisto Habitat for Humanity chapter. Volunteers gathered together to put the finishing touches on the home and also held a dedication ceremony in the front yard to celebrate the occasion.

Haynes says this nothing short a dream come true as she always wanted this for her children.

"I want them to actually just go outside. I want them to have their own backyard" says Haynes, "They need their own front yard they need just to run around and play and just be happy and I just wanted to see them be kids and I always told my grandma. “I got to get a house.”

Etta Scott, Lakesia's grandmother was on hand for the momentous occasion and was beaming with pride.

"It means a lot to raise her and see her grow up and get a home for her and her children" says Scott.

She goes on to say, "I thank God and habitat for working with her and helping her get started and [to see] where she came from and where she is today and it’s just such a pleasure and such a blessing."

This is Edisto Habitat for Humanity's fourth home this year.