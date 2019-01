MINNEAPOLIS — 'Extraordinary...incredible...awesome...' just some of the words used today to describe Jayme and her escape to freedom.

There are not many people in the world who could tell Jayme Closs, 'I know what you've been through, and I too survived.'

This is the story of a Pittsburgh woman, Alicia Kozak Kozakiewicz, abducted and tortured at 13 years old, who has turned her story into a journey to help other survivors.