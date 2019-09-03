IRMO, S.C. — The Leeza’s Care Connection is an organization that supports caregivers of all kinds of chronic illness. Tonight they are putting on a Time After Time Senior Prom for the Irmo and surrounding communities.

Managing director Marti Colucci told us, “ It is our first annual Time After Time, Senior Prom and we’ve got a little twist on it. Its inter-generational,” she says,“So our goal is to really mix those generations and see that they really do have a lot in common.”

This foundation was started by celebrity TV host Leeza Gibbons after her mom grew sick with Alzheimer’s. Gibbons is a South Carolina native and after she won Celebrity Apprentice, she decided that she would open a community center in the Midlands. She says this non-profit is “a supportive hug, a safe place to cry, a room for worry and a community of care.”

Colucci shared with us why this organization is so important, “40% of all adults are care-giving and of that, the ones that are stressed out and are full time care giving, up to 64% of those will pass away actually before the person they’re taking care of.”

The event, though, is about bringing generations together and enjoying each other’s company.

“We’ll have line dancing, food, music, fun, visiting with everyone and then we’ll have a program where we’ll honors those seniors in our senior court. We have a dance group coming, ROTC to do the saber line. It is going to be a fun family event.”

The Union United Methodist Church is hosting the event. Tickets are $20 at the door and anyone is welcome. Unfortunately, Leeza Gibbons was supposed to attend but had an emergency come up in LA.

“But as she said on the phone and as she always tells us, the show must go on," Colucci says.