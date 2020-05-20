COLUMBIA, S.C. — The AccelerateSC task force gave an update on where things stand with the reopening of the state.

Slowly but surely businesses are opening their doors with new guidelines in place. When it comes to tourism, more attractions are expected to open soon, especially as beaches and parks see large crowds.

"We had a large crowd along the Grand Strand this past weekend," says Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. "Swimming pools were closed this past weekend, attractions were closed this past weekend so there's additional pressure on the beach itself as a place for people to go. Opening up swimming pools yesterday, opening up attractions this weekend, would relieve some of that pressure of people being together in one place."

On Monday pools and close-contact businesses were allowed to open, adding to the list of other businesses and restaurants that have tried to get back to some sense of normalcy.

The goal for many in the task force is to make South Carolinians comfortable with returning.

The vice president of the South Carolina Hospital Association says ramping up testing can do just that.

"As people see that percentage positive figure falling that should help them feel more comfortable," says Christian Soura. "We should feel more comfortable when we see more test administered and we should feel comfortable when we see that percent positive figure trailing as well"

DHEC has been ramping up testing around the state, aiming to test at least two percent of the state's population by June. They are also continuing their push to test nursing home residents and staff around the state.

When it comes to federal funding, the state received nearly $2 billion in the CARE act, and that money must be spent between now and the end of the year.

So far, more than $196 million has been spent around the state on areas like PPE, food resources, small business support and technology for state agencies, education and local municipalities.

However, there's still a lot to be done, like determining the next steps for broadband support.

"If we were serious about broadband then we would seriously put a lot of money on the line for broadband," says former Aiken County Senator Greg Ryberg. "The backbone that we understand for broadband is about an $80 million expenditure."

Ryberg says the state is still working their broadband plan, but it will require an approval from the General Assembly.

AccelerateSC also launched a new social media campaign, where they will be updating information through different social media platforms.

Going forward, a full review of the AccelerateSC's recommendations is expected in the next 10 days.

For more information, check out AccelerateSC's website.