FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Investigators said a small child grabbed a gun and accidentally shot a mother inside a car Thursday in Broward County.

A law enforcement spokesperson confirmed to 10News it happened around 1:45 p.m. in the corner of a shopping plaza on West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The child's mom was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is stable.

CBS Miami reports at least one other child was also at the scene.

Deputies have launched an investigation into how the kid managed to grab the firearm. The CBS affiliate reports a man who works in the plaza heard the shooting and found the mother lying on her back near the SUV. According to the news outlet, the woman's husband was cashing a check at the bank when the child accidentally shot the mom in the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and reference case number 19-202685. The agency can be reached at 954-828-5700.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter