AUSTIN, Texas — People came out on Monday morning to a Texas veteran's funeral after finding out he would be buried alone when Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery stated they do not know where to find his family.

The cemetery asked the public to attend so the veteran would not be buried alone.

United States Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker was laid to rest Monday morning with military honors after passing away from natural causes.

Walker served in the Air Force from Sept. 1964 to Sept 1968, including service in the Vietnam War.

Multiple motorcycle groups gathered Monday morning to ride together to Walker's funeral.

Multiple groups could be seen at the event, honoring Walker, who passed away at 72-years-old.

