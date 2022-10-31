A North Carolina cemetery buried another person in the family plot

Example video title will go here for this video

Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake.

Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.

A Devastating Diagnosis :

“I didn’t want him to worry about it,” Norton said.

Her older brother Jerry had just been diagnosed with cancer and Norton didn’t want to cause any undo stress. So, for several months back in 2019 Norton kept something from him while fighting to make it right.

“I wanted to get this figured out before he found out,” Norton said.

The brother and sister had become incredibly close after Groce moved to Arizona to live close to Norton and her family. As kids, they bounced around foster homes and then started living on separate sides of the country.

Norton and Groce had four other siblings, but they all died before they were 50. When Groce was diagnosed with cancer, it was difficult for Norton to handle.

“He was [my] rock, I could count on him, and we were all we had left,” Norton said.

The diagnosis was devastating for both, but together they kept pushing on. Norton would take him to doctor’s appointments and chemotherapy sessions. After several months, cancer went into remission and things almost got back to normal.