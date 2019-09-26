JEFFERSON, Ore. — A 38-year-old Albany woman was arrested after deputies said she gave two of her co-worker’s bean dip laced with methamphetamine.

An employee at the Jefferson Thriftway on Old Pacific Highway told Marion County deputies that she began feeling ill at work after deli employee, Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, shared some bean dip with her. She was treated at a local hospital. One other employee at the store had also had the contaminated dip.

Deputies say there is no reason to believe customers were given the dip.

Medina-Hernandez was arrested and is being charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

