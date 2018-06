Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is moving again after a car on Interstate 20 westbound caught fire, causing delays, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes were closed earlier this evening due to the accident 1 mile east of Exit 58 near Highway 1 in West Columbia.

Photos sent in by a viewer showed crews on the scene putting out the fire.

Jonatan Guerrero Ramirez

