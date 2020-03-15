COLUMBIA, S.C. — Based on the growing numbers of reported cases, involving the coronavirus (COVID-19), in South Carolina and across the country, all 13 Richland Library locations will be closed temporarily starting Monday, March 16.

For customers who have borrowed library materials in your possession, we are extending loan periods during this time, so you do not need to return materials until we are back in full operation.

For customers with limited access to high-speed internet or broadband services, our WiFi will remain on and does extend to areas outside of 12 of our 13 library locations with the exception of Richland Library Sandhills.

Additionally, our digital resources are always available to download to your e-Ready device. With the touch of a button, you can have both entertainment and educational opportunities at your fingertips like:

eBooks and eAudiobooks with Overdrive & CloudLibrary

eMagazines with RB Digital and Flipster

Music with Freegal

Movies & TV Shows with Hoopla or Kanopy

Homework Help via Tutor.com

Animated Books, eAudiobooks, and Activities for kids via Tumblebook library

We will be sure to keep customers and staff informed of any updates. Please continue to check RichlandLibrary.com for the latest library news; trusted resources and coronavirus information and digital entertainment and educational recommendations.