Over the past few months, you've probably noticed a lot of headlines about blood pressure medications being recalled. You're not going crazy. There have been a ton of recalls.

The latest recall happened just this week with Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals recalling several of their blood pressure medications, saying they could contain an ingredient that could cause cancer. (Most of the recalls have been because of that fear.)

We know it's getting hard to keep track of all of them, so here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

These seven pharmaceutical manufacturers have recalled blood pressure medications in the past six months out of fear a cancer-causing ingredient:

Teva Pharma

Major Pharma

Mylan Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma

Sciegen Pharma

Solco Healthcare

Sandoz Inc.

The drugs that have been recalled have all contained at least one of these ingredients:

Valsartan

Irbesartan

Losartan

The FDA says those three ingredients in those particular drugs may contain an impurity that's a possible human carcinogen.

Now, here's where it gets more confusing. Not every drug with those ingredients is being recalled. It depends on the manufacturer.

Valsartan medications have been recalled by Teva (twice), Major, Solco, Mylan and Aurobindo Pharma.

Irbesartan medications have been recalled by Sciegen Pharma.

Losartan medications have been recalled by Sandoz Inc.

For a full list of the recalled drugs click the hyperlinks listed above. Also consult your doctor. The FDA says if your drug is on the recalled list you should continue to take the drug until you find an alternative.

There was also a recall by Healthcare Inc. in August 2018 because a single lot of blood pressure medications meant to contain Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg, instead contained Spironolactone Tablets USP 25 mg — used to treat congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver and other ailments.

So at this point you might be wondering: Why are so many of these drugs being recalled? Good question.

All we know is what the FDA chief has said. Back in November, he told USA Today it was due to increased security by the FDA to guard against these kinds of impurities in drugs. He explained that the agency has hired dozens of chemists to review pharmaceutical companies, that they're still investigating the scope of these manufacturing problems.

That's suggests, it would seem, that more recalls could still come.

