LAKELAND, Fla. — Pub Sub lovers rejoice, your favorite supermarket delicacy is going on sale tomorrow.
All whole Publix subs will be on sale for $5.99 beginning Thursday through March 10. That's a seriously tasty deal for the iconic Florida sandwich, which usually costs at least $8.99.
The biggest question: How many times will you get a chicken tender Pub Sub this week?
