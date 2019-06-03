LAKELAND, Fla. — Pub Sub lovers rejoice, your favorite supermarket delicacy is going on sale tomorrow.

All whole Publix subs will be on sale for $5.99 beginning Thursday through March 10. That's a seriously tasty deal for the iconic Florida sandwich, which usually costs at least $8.99.

The biggest question: How many times will you get a chicken tender Pub Sub this week?

