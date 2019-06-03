LAKELAND, Fla. — Pub Sub lovers rejoice, your favorite supermarket delicacy is going on sale tomorrow.

All whole Publix subs will be on sale for $5.99 beginning Thursday through March 10. That's a seriously tasty deal for the iconic Florida sandwich, which usually costs at least $8.99.

Publix spokesperson Brian West said the sale goes for all stores in the company's "7-state footprint." The means you can get a $5.99 sub in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The biggest question: How many times will you get a chicken tender Pub Sub this week?

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.