MINNEAPOLIS — The alphabet song is linked to childhood for many. But in a version created for Dream English, an educational music website for kids, there is a change with the L-M-N-O-P portion. The rhythm is slower.

Online, there has been an explosion of negative comments. The song was published years ago but took off when a comedian, Noah Garfinkel, tweeted the song.

Kasey Wade is a traveling pediatric speech and language pathologist with Family Chatterbox.

She said slowing down the song allows children to enunciate each letter.

“As kids are learning letters and words, they are clumping together sounds in order to create those words. By slowing each letter down and by making each one individual they are able to store each letter individually which then helps them to produce different words, sounds and combinations,” Wade said. “This is fabulous change when it comes to kids and speech because it is slowing each of the letters down and giving them a chance to really understand and learn each letter individually.”

