Amber Alert issued for toddler in Georgia, could be headed to Alabama

Police are asking for help finding the child.

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Amber alert was issued for a 3-year-old in Georgia. 

Police say Ameer Williams was taken from his mother by 48-year-old Kenya McQueen at gunpoint late Friday night. McQueen was last seen driving a newer model white sedan with tinted windows. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The pair could be headed towards I-20 west. 

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said McQueen abducted Williams at around 8:00 p.m. on July 3. They were last seen on I-20 near I-285 and heading in the direction of Montgomery, Alabama. 

The site describes Williams as wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black and blue Nike shoes. He's described as a Black boy, 3'11" tall, weighing 30 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. 

According to Roswell Police, McQueen is little Ameer's non-custodial father and he took the boy at gunpoint. Police said McQueen is to be considered armed and dangerous.

McQueen is described as a Black man standing 5'6" tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on the front, black shorts, and white and black Nike Jordan shoes. 

Credit: Roswell Police Department
Three-year-old Ameer Williams was reported missing late Friday night, July 3, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160. 

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

"AMBER Alerts are emergency messages issued when a law enforcement agency determines that a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

