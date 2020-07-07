Two-year-old Zamya Whitaker was last seen around noon on Tuesday.

CENTER, Texas — Police in Center, Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Two-year-old Zamya Whitaker was last seen at around noon on Tuesday in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker. Police say they’re in a blue 2014 Jeep Compass with Texas plates of MDD4900.

Zamya Whitaker is around 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white shorts

Zenas Whitaer is 27 years old and has black hair. He weighs around 150 pounds.

Police say Zenas is Zimia's father. At this point, it's not clear where the two may be heading.

Call Center Police at 936-598-2788 if you see them.