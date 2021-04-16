Chad Emmerson assaulted the boy's mother and told her she would never see him again, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

AVA, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued after a 5-year-old boy was abducted from his home in Douglas County, Missouri Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson took his 5-year-old son Craig Emmerson from the family home in Ava, Missouri, after physically assaulting the boy’s mother and firing a gun inside the home.

Emmerson told the boy’s mother she would never see him again. Highway patrol said Emmerson may be on his way to the Springfield or Howell County areas.

Craig is about 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black superhero T-shirt, jeans and black ‘Hey Dude’ shoes.

Emmerson is about 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, a long beard and tattoos on both arms, chest and back.

Emmerson was in a black Jeep Gladiator with red wheels and accessories and Missouri license plates SKU-1LY. Highway patrol said the license plate is a motorcycle plate, the correct plate for the vehicle is 4FD-R55 but is not believed to be on the vehicle currently.

The highway patrol included an example photo of the vehicle, pictured below.