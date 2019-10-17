FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Police say Nevia Maihyanna Nixon was last seen on September 25 in the area of Welsh Place. Detectives say Nevia was initially reported as a runaway, however, police now believe she was abducted and could be in danger.

Police say Nevia hasn't been active on social media and did not take any belongings with her.

According to a release from NC Amber Alert, Nevia is described as 5'3, 170 pounds, with dyed red hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities are actively searching for her in the area she was last seen.

Police have not given details about a possible suspect or suspects.

Police are urging anyone with information about this abduction to call 911 or *HP.

WFMY News 2 IT ONLY TAKES A COUPLE SECONDS TO SHARE!! An AMBER ALERT is out for missing North Carolina 15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon. Fayetteville Police are searching for Nevia, who is described as 5'3 and...

MORE STORIES ON WFMY NEWS 2

Woman Took Another Child The Same Day She Kidnapped Ahlora Lindiment: Greensboro Police

Greensboro City Council Approves $500,000 For Cure Violence Program

Sexual Assaults Up On College Campuses

Employee Returns Fire At Robbery Suspect Who Fired Into 'The Little Fish House' In Thomasville