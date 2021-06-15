The TBI said an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday due to new information and growing concern about the wellbeing of Summer Wells.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 10 PM THURSDAY: Despite extensive ground and air searches and the help of some 19 agencies from around Tennessee, authorities were no closer Thursday afternoon to figuring out where a 5-year-old Hawkins County girl might be.

"We had hoped to have good news to share with you by now," TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said during a 1 p.m. Thursday briefing from the scene. "Unfortunately, we do not."

These photos give you an idea of the difficult terrain teams are dealing with during the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wjhTlv81fJ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said searches for Summer Wells continue, despite radio communications challenges, and all options for what happened to the blonde-headed child are being considered.

"Everything’s on the table. We're looking at everything," Lawson said.

Summer disappeared Tuesday outside her home in the rolling, heavily wooded terrain off Ben Hill Road. She was thought to be wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

She is the youngest of four children, Lawson said.

Helicopters and fixed-wing craft have been part of the search.

On the ground, crews of 80 to 100 professionally trained people have conducted a search a mile out from the child's home, said Capt. Tim Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad.

Officials said they searched more than 680 acres and are continuing to urge residents who live near Ben Hil Road to check their trail or surveillance cameras for video or photos of Wells.

The terrain is steep and dangerous, he said. TBI officials released photos of the landscape in the area on Thursday, illustrating the difficulty crews can face searching for Wells.

"We're also experiencing very dense canopy cover and very dense ground cover," Coup said.

The going is rough, and that's created greater physical strain on the searchers, he said.

Earhart said authorities right now are relying on professional search teams.

From the public, she said, the TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office personnel continue to ask for any photos they may have of Summer as well as any tips from "credible sources."

Coup said some may have wondered why neighbors didn't see more of Summer before she disappeared.

Homes in the area are spread out, sometimes from hilltop to hilltop. Housing is not densely concentrated, he said.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old-girl in Hawkins County.

The TBI said the AMBER Alert was issued due to new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

Wells was last seen Tuesday outside of her residence wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

On Wednesday at 12:56 p.m., TBI shared new pictures of Summer Wells. According to TBI, Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in earlier alerts.

And later in the day, they held a press conference about the search. You can watch it here:

If you have any information, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121.

Families and homeowners are encouraged to check sheds, crawlspace, and outbuildings for Wells. Officials said she could be hiding out in them. They also encouraged people to check trail cameras and security cameras in case they may have caught footage of her.

TBI said the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance remain unclear.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 5-year-old girl in Hawkins County early Wednesday morning.

Summer Wells was reported missing Tuesday night. If you have any information, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121.

TBI said they updated their poster to reflect the correct age for Wells, which is 5-years-old instead of 4-years-old as previously reported.

We’ve updated our poster to reflect the correct age for Summer Wells, who is missing from the Beech Creek community in Hawkins County.



This morning, the search continues for the 5-year-old. She was last seen Tuesday evening.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/4w3XlqLcmq — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said crews were searching for a missing 5-year-old girl Tuesday night.

They said emergency crews were searching the upper part of the Beech Creek Community for Summer Wells, 5 years old. They said she is around 4' tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with gray shorts.

She was last seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road, off Beech Creek Road, at around 7 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. They also said anyone who may have seen Wells should call 911.

A command post was established by the Hawking County E-911 and the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, according to a release from officials.

Emergency crews and resources from Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County County Rescue, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County E-911, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Heart Air Rescue are also looking for her.

Additional information about the search was not immediately available, and neither was a picture of Wells. This story will be updated when more information is available.