DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-month-old baby in Clarkston, Georgia.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities are looking for little Noah Singleton.

The alert says the child was abducted on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Officials believe the child may be with 24-year-old Emmanuel Singleton.

Noah and Emmanuel Singleton



The alert said the suspect and the child are believed to be traveling in gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia licence plate RVD6200. They were last seen traveling East on Highway 78.

Noah has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Noah or Emmanuel Singleton is asked to contact police.

