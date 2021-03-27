x
Alert issued after van taken with 3-month-old Illinois boy inside

Ghyadi L. Jaber was last seen by his mother in the back seat of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Illinois license CL84393.

ALTON, Ill. — Alton police confirmed a child abduction Friday night at 735 Spring St. in Alton, and the Illinois State Police activated an Amber Alert.

Ghyadi L Jaber, a 3-month-old boy, was last seen by his mother in the back seat of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Illinois license C L 8 4 3 9 3.  

Credit: Alton PD

Jaber is Black, 24 inches long, 15 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a blue Puma onesie with white letters "PUMA" on it. 

The vehicle had been in the driveway of the residence and was reported stolen  at 7:27 p.m. Friday. 

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1. The Alton Police Department can be reached at 618-463-3505.