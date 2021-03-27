Ghyadi L. Jaber was last seen by his mother in the back seat of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Illinois license CL84393.

ALTON, Ill. — Alton police confirmed a child abduction Friday night at 735 Spring St. in Alton, and the Illinois State Police activated an Amber Alert.

Ghyadi L Jaber, a 3-month-old boy, was last seen by his mother in the back seat of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Illinois license C L 8 4 3 9 3.

Jaber is Black, 24 inches long, 15 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a blue Puma onesie with white letters "PUMA" on it.

The vehicle had been in the driveway of the residence and was reported stolen at 7:27 p.m. Friday.