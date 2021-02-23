The sheriff's office said Soull Minnehan was taken by William Hannah from a home in Madison Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said was kidnapped during a domestic incident Tuesday evening.

Soull Minnehan was taken from the 3000 block of Hatfield Court near Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road in Madison Township.

Soull has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 36 inches tall, weighs 38 pounds and was last seen wearing blue pajamas.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, William Hannah, fired some shots but no one was hit.

Hannah is accused of striking the mother with the gun. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe Hannah, 50, is armed and should be considered dangerous.

The sheriff's office said he left the scene with the boy in a black 2003 GMC Yukon Denali with a license plate number of JGP2058. The sheriff's office said Hannah is driving the mother's vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Hannah is white, about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Hannah has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his upper left arm and a cross on his wrist.