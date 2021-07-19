The Asheboro Police Department is searching for Anthony Bryan Osorio Hernandez, Bridget Osorio Hernandez and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children in Asheboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for Anthony Bryan Osorio Hernandez, 15, Bridget Osorio Hernandez, 14, and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez, 2, who's believed to be with Olga Diego Hernandez.

Police said Anthony Bryan Osorio Hernandez is a 15-year-old white male approximately 6 ft. tall weighing 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Bridget Osorio Hernandez is a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5 ft. 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez is a 2-year-old white male, approximately 3 ft. tall weighing 45 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a black 2021 Dodge Ram Truck with a North Carolina tag TEF9945.

Police believe the children are with Olga Diego Hernandez. She is a white female, and is 5 ft. 1 inch tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has red hair and brown eyes. She also has a mole on her left cheek.

Police have not released a photo of the children or the suspect at this time.