Amber Alert issued for missing Indiana 5-year-old believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert has been declared for a missing Indiana girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities said 5-year-old Neveah O’Neal was last seen in Huntington, about 105-miles north of Indianapolis around 8:15 p.m.

The suspects are unknown and last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck, and unknown plates.

Neveah is described as a white female, 4-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 50-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and Paw Patrol pink tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Huntington Police Department at (260) 356-7110 or 911.

