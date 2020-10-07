Olivia Jansen had been missing since at least 6:30 a.m. Friday. Police do not have information on a possible suspect or vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 3-year-old girl from Kansas City, Kansas was found dead on Friday evening after being reported missing Friday morning.

Olivia Jansen was found dead after her father reported that he woke up at 6:30 Friday morning to discover she wasn't inside her bed and wasn't inside her home. The back door of the house was open.

“Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location,” the Amber Alert states.

An Amber Alert was activated shortly after.

There is no known suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.