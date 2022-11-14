'Our crews and passengers suffer': American Airlines flight attendants to picket nationwide over contract disputes

"American management has repeatedly stated that revenue and passenger demand has never been stronger."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will hold picketing events Tuesday at 11 flight attendant bases across the country to bring attention to, what they say, is management's continued rejection of contract proposals.

"American management has repeatedly stated that revenue and passenger demand has never been stronger," Julie Hedrick, National President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said. "Flight Attendant work schedules are built to the limit with reduced rest, allowing for little leeway when weather events affect our hub cities and your flights. Operational recovery takes longer, and our crews and passengers suffer."

According to a news release, issues include:

While American's flight hours have returned to pre-pandemic levels, flight hours are being flown with thousands fewer flight attendants, making it more challenging to recover from weather events.

Longer work days, minimal rest, and more rescheduled operations lead to exhaustion, crews timing out, and markedly impact quality of life.

Absent a cost of living wage increase since January 2019, new-hire Flight Attendants are forced into high-cost cities at crew bases like Boston, Miami, and New York. Housing costs are astronomical in many of our hub cities, and Flight Attendants struggle to afford housing and the cost of living.

American Airlines provided WCNC Charlotte with the following statement:

"American’s flight attendants are the best in the business, and like all our team members, deserve to be paid well and competitively. We continue to meet regularly with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants to reach an agreement that benefits both our flight attendants and operation, and we respect the right of our flight attendants to participate in informational picketing. Tomorrow’s picketing will have no impact on our operation."

