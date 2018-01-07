UPDATE: CBS reported that a female American tourist is dead and nine others are injured after a boating incident off the coast of Barraterre in the Bahamas.

Reports say that just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a 40-foot chartered tour boat was traveling with 10 American tourists and two Bahamians when an engine exploded and the boat caught fire.

Ten people were taken to the small hospital in George Town and one woman died. Several others were airlifted to Nassau and Miami for further treatment.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Four American citizens were transported to Florida after a boat explosion near Exuma, Bahamas, on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Clearwater station traveled to Exuma and transported four people back to Florida after the Royal Bahamas Police Force reported the explosion and four injured people.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the Exuma branch of the Bahamas Police Force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

