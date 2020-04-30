BATH COUNTY, Ky. — A search is underway after an Amish family’s horse and buggy were swept away by floodwaters this afternoon in Bath County.

Kentucky State Police told WTVQ that one child has been found dead and four other children are missing.

According to KSP, when an Amish family attempted to cross a low-water bridge, their horse slipped and the buggy overturned. One adult was able to get out of the water, but the five children were swept away.

Rescue crews are still on the scene searching for the other four children.

