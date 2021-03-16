Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators for 4 hours

A lawyer for Charlotte Bennett says that during the interview she revealed new details about Cuomo's behavior and a "sexually hostile work environment."

ALBANY, N.Y. — One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment accusers met with investigators working for the state attorney general's office for more than four hours Monday via Zoom.

A lawyer for Charlotte Bennett says that during the interview she revealed new details about Cuomo's behavior and a "sexually hostile work environment." Bennett also provided investigators with 120 pages of records.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has said that he will cooperate with the investigation. His office didn't immediately comment Monday when asked about Bennett's interview.