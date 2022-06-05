x
Hate crimes against Asian Americans increased over 300% in 2021

According to a study from two leading Asian American nonprofits, 21% of U.S. adults say Asian Americans are at least partly responsible for COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, but during a time when we should honor our Asian American neighbors, a new study says distrust of the community is only going up. 

Asian Americans are feeling increasingly discriminated against, and researchers say it has a lot to do with misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study from two leading Asian American nonprofits, 21% of U.S. adults say Asian Americans are at least partly responsible for the coronavirus. 

That's up from 11% in 2021. The report comes after a sharp rise in the number of anti-Asian hate crimes, which were up 339% nationwide in 2021. 

Just last year, a man destroyed an Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte while yelling anti-Asian slurs. 

Experts believe the spike in crimes is because lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are stepping up their anti-China rhetoric. Now, more groups — including the Biden administration — are working to make Asian American neighbors feel included. 

From Olympians to city council, Asian Americans are now getting recognized for their work more than ever before.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.