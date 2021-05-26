6-year-old reported missing in Atlanta

APD is looking for Marcus Grant, Jr.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 6-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

APD is looking for Marcus Grant, Jr. They were called to the area of 900 block Metropolitan Parkway.

According to preliminary information from officers, the father told police he last saw his son around 4:30 p.m. when he asked to go to the store. APD said the child stayed home with the dad's roommate. When the dad returned about two hours later, the child was missing. The roommate hadn't seen Grant since earlier, APD said.

The 6-year-old was last seen wearing no shirt and blue shorts.