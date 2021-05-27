x
1-year-old Arkansas boy said to be missing and endangered, police searching

Arkansas State Police say they are searching for a missing and endangered 1-year-old boy named Tytreus Robinson who is believed to be with Tyrone Robinson in a white Kia Soul.

Another man named Dylan Clark could also be in the vehicle.

Police believe they could be "possibly headed to the New Orleans, Louisiana area."

Credit: ASP

Tytreus is described as a biracial boy with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tytreus, Robinson or Clark contact the Paragould Police Department at (870) 236-7621.

