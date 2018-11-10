UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - According to a post from Shaun King, a civil rights activist, the Union County Sheriff’s Office is putting Nike shirts on its inmates for mug shots in protest of the company's deal with Colin Kaepernick.

The Sheriff in Union County, Arkansas is putting Nike t-shirts on people they arrest and making them wear them during mugshots.



Source says it is to mock Nike and Colin Kaepernick. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/9z9Nw9hxuF — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 11, 2018

Kaepernick sparked the anthem controversy by kneeling during the pregame ritual in 2016 — his way of protesting policy brutality and social injustice in America.

Since then, Kaepernick was named one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign, and multiple critics have shown their rage in protest of Nike.

Since the post has gone viral, the Union County Sheriff's Office has removed the photos.

