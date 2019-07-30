LEXINGTON, S.C. — A gas station was robbed Monday night and deputies are hoping that you can help identify a suspect

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco, at 5019 Augusta Road in Lexington, for an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to an employee who stated that a man had entered the store and reached over the counter to take money from the cash drawer.

When the employee began to push the robber away, he made a threat that he would shoot her while his hand was under his shirt holding what appeared to be a weapon.

Detectives are looking for a male, age mid to late-40's, who is approximately 6' in height and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He was dressed in a sleeveless blue t-shirt, white shorts and flip flops. The armed robber left the scene driving a dark gray or silver Nissan sedan.

Anyone who knows the identity of the white male involved in this armed robbery incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.