State troopers have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run that killed a 21-year-old man.

Ashley Nicole Burkhard, 33, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She's being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Ashley Nicole Burkhard

Lexington County Detention Center

Saturday night, officers say she struck and killed Davontaye Washington as he was crossing the road. Authorities say it happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nazareth Road near Wando Circle.

Burkhard is accused of leaving the scene after the incident.

Related: 21-year-old killed in hit and run; Troopers looking for truck of interest

"It's like a pill that you just can't swallow," says Comanda Washington, Davontaye's mother.

When we spoke to her Sunday, she relieved the moment that she got the news that no parent ever wants to hear.

Davontaye Washington

Comanda Washington

"I just dropped to the ground knowing that my child is gone. It's just so painful. Its hurtful to think that someone would actually hit a human being and leave them there to die and not even check on them."

No only does he leave behind two grieving parents, but also two young children.

"He love those children and he just loved their family," Comanda says. "He was just a loving person."