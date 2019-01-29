COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Lexington county Pitt Stop convenience store.

Antwan Jermaine Martin, age 34, of Winnsboro, South Carolina was arrested on the charges of Armed Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Pitt Stop, which is located on Augusta Road near Interstate I-20, for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a witness who stated that the suspect entered the store, presented a black and silver handgun and demanded money. The suspect came behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives received numerous anonymous tips from the public which helped them to focus their investigation on Antwan Martin. After four (4) arrest warrants were issues, Antwan Martin turned himself into Lexington officers Tuesday morning without incident.

Antwan Martin was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where he was required to appear this afternoon at Lexington County Bond Court. Antwan Martin was given a bond of $16,000 for all four (4) of the above charges.