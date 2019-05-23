GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 has been covering this murder case since 2015.

RELATED: Juveniles Charged In Greensboro Man's Murder Appear In Court

Greensboro Police say 74-year-old Larry Eugene Brown was walking to the bus stop on Greenbriar Road one morning in the summer of 2015 when three teenagers attacked him at random with a fire extinguisher.

RELATED: Family Heartbroken By Tragic Murder Of Larry Brown

The teens sprayed and beat him to death, and stole all of $3 dollars.

WFMY News 2

Two defendants in this case already admitted to beating Brown to death, and accepted plea deals: Christopher Shakel Williams and D'Angelo Matthews. They were 15 and 16 when they committed the crimes.

Guilford County Jail

Matthews, pictured above, was a Page High student.

The final defendant made her last appearance in court Tuesday, and was sentenced. She was the youngest to play a part in Brown's murder.

Ketrellia Harris was only 14 years old at the time of the crime.

She has spent nearly 4 years in juvenile detention.

Guilford County Jail

Now 18 years old, she pleaded guilty this week to Accessory After the Fact of Murder, according to her public defender Richard Wells.

The judge sentenced her to 44-65 months in prison.

Wells says practically speaking, she will likely serve 6 or 7 months of that sentence because of time-served in juvenile detention.

WFMY News 2 tried to reach out to the victims family for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this article's publication. We did interview Brown's only son right after his brutal murder, and Lonnie had this to say:

"It's bad how he went out, ya know?" Lonnie Brown stated. "Because he deserved better than that."

Lonnie Brown

Brown was a father and grandfather.