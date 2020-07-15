x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

news

Asheville apologizes for its historic role in slavery, discrimination, votes to provide reparations

Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday. The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. Priorities could include efforts to increase minority homeownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay. 

The resolution calls for the creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.

NEWS HEADLINES 

COVID-19 Blog | Cone Health relaxes visitor restrictions

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions

Coronavirus under control in 8 weeks if everyone wears masks, CDC director says

'My stomach was in my throat' Car stolen from Triad paramedic

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775