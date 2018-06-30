A growing movement is helping women get out of uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations.

According to the National Institute of Health, a conservative estimate suggests that one in four American women have experienced sexual assault. Around half of those cases involved alcohol by either the perpetrator, the victim or both.

The campaign is called "Ask for Angela". You just go to the bar and ask for Angela and the question let's bartenders know you're in an unsafe situation.

Asking for Angela started in European bars a few years ago.

Bars are social spots but sometimes people cross the line.

Crafty Bastard Brewery co-owner Jen Parker said they started the 'Ask for Angela' campaign in Knoxville about two years ago. The simple concept can get women out of potentially dangerous situations.

"When those situations happen and they felt very uncomfortable, how afraid they were to speak out in public and how they did not want to cause a scene, they felt uncomfortable and a lot of them ended up going home or being driven home by the men in question just to prevent a social scene," Parker said.

Trained bartenders will call you a ride or find a way to discretely diffuse the situation.

"So by doing these just small acts, we can kind of just give them a cue that they're not alone and they don't have to feel embarrassed or self hating or that they have to go through with coercive behaviors," Parker said. "Because we do have their back and we will do things without causing a stink, without causing a scene that will ensure their safety first and foremost."

Since posting a sign about asking for Angela in the ladies room two years ago, Parker said one woman has come forward for help.

Alliance Brewery is also on board but Parker hopes the campaign catches on even more, especially in night clubs and places that sell liquor.

"There are still a lot risk factors out there, especially for women, also for men, when it comes to sexual consent, and while we have come a long way in society there is still some dangers and risks," she said.

Asking for Angela is a grassroots movement, so there's no list of places that have bartenders trained to help in those situations.

