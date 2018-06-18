ATLANTA—The Braves' Kurt Suzuki left Sunday's game with a scary-looking injury, after the catcher got struck in the side of head by a Padres hitter's backswing.

In the second inning, San Diego catcher Raffy Lopez had an elongated swing on a strikeout against Braves pitcher Julio Teheran; and during the follow-through, the bat reached Suzuki's head at a point when he momentarily ducked, leaving him vulnerable.

Suzuki was down on the ground for a while, writhing in pain, before being replaced by Tyler Flowers.

But here's where things got interesting: Upon the seemingly unintentional hit on Suzuki, Lopez didn't seem to have much sympathy for his fellow catching counterpart.

This indifference apparently angered Braves coach Ron Washington, who confronted Lopez in the next half-inning about the incident.

Scary moment as #Braves' Kurt Suzuki is hit on the side of the mask on the backswing.



After a few moments he walked off the field in between innings. pic.twitter.com/zx1jGIIqlC — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 17, 2018

