ATLANTA–Braves manager Brian Snitker formally announced his first starting pitcher for the upcoming National League Division Series on Tuesday, tapping Mike Foltynewicz for the Game 1 showdown with Dodgers ace and three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw.

Here are the tentative pitching matchups and official game times for the NLDS, which has a 2-2-1 format of two games in Los Angeles, two in Atlanta and then Game 5 back in California:

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISIONAL SERIES (BEST-OF-5)

GAME 1: Atlanta @ Los Angeles (8:30 p.m. EST ... Thursday, Oct. 4)

MATCHUP–Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.00 WHIP)

GAME 2: Atlanta @ Los Angeles (9:30 p.m. EST ... Friday, Oct. 5)

MATCHUP–TBD vs. Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)

GAME 3: Los Angeles @ Atlanta (8 p.m. EST ... Sunday, Oct. 7)

MATCHUP–TBD vs. TBD

GAME 4: Los Angeles @ Atlanta (Game time not yet known ... Monday, Oct. 8)

MATCHUP–TBD vs. TBD

GAME 5: Atlanta @ Los Angeles (Game time not yet known ... Wednesday, Oct. 10)

LIKELY MATCHUP–Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) vs. TBD

Here are the respective seeds for the National League playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers currently possess home-field advantage throughout the NL postseason:

1. Brewers (NL Central champs)

2. Dodgers (NL West champs)

3. Braves (NL East champs)

4. Cubs (Wild Card #1)

5. Rockies (Wild Card #2)

CLEMONS POSTSEASON PRIMER–Everything you need to know about the Braves and MLB Playoffs

BRAVES PITCHING CONTENDERS FOR GAMES 2-4

JULIO TEHERAN

a) Teheran has been productive at home this season, posting decent marks with ERA (3.96), WHIP (1.22), opponents' batting average (.205) and opponents' slugging rate (.360).

Last year was an abomination for the right-hander, but he has seemingly adjusted to the nook-and-cranny contours of SunTrust Park.

b) The Dodgers have faced Teheran just once since July 2016; and when there's not intimate knowledge about an opponent, I tend to favor the pitcher.

c) There's an avoidance issue of Dodger Stadium at play here:

Of his four career starts at the iconic venue, Teheran has a 5.92 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.

KEVIN GAUSMAN

The greatest gift a road pitcher can provide during the playoffs involves the act of throwing strikes; and when charting his last 15 outings, Gausman has surrendered three or fewer walks 14 times during this span.

What's more, Gausman owns a terrific record with Atlanta, since being traded from the 2018 version of baseball purgatory: Baltimore (the woeful Orioles are 45-111).

Counting his nine outings with the Braves to date, Gausman boasts a 5-2 record, 2.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 38/15 K-BB rate and high-level FIP rate of 3.65.

ANIBAL SANCHEZ

Sanchez has been surprisingly consistent for most of the season, posting rock-solid marks with ERA (2.83) and WHIP (1.08). Given his vast playoff experience, it would be hard to refute this pick for Games 3 or 4.

TOUKI TOUSSAINT

I certainly understand the public support for Sanchez, who has been superb in his last seven starts–2.72 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, .218 opponents' batting average, .275 opponents' OBP.

However, come playoff time, I want to scare the other team with high-upside talent ... and Toussaint has the necessary juice (and filthy repertoire) to turn this series on its ear.

Now, if the Braves are on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4, there's an argument for riding a steady, experienced hand, like Sanchez.

© 2018 WXIA