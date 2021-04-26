Police released a video showing the heroic moment officers break into a smoking car to save the driver.

ATLANTA, Georgia — Atlanta police have released dramatic body camera video of officers saving a driver who was trapped inside a burning car after having a seizure.

In a video released Monday, several officers can be seen running toward the smoking car and trying to break the windows and pull the driver to safety.

In the video, one officer tried desperately to shatter the passenger window, and when that didn't work, another officer quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher. After numerous attempts, officers were able to break the passenger window and successfully unlock the passenger door before removing the driver from the vehicle.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the Shell Global gas station located at 4511 Campbellton Rd. just before 5 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a crash.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they noticed the driver was having a seizure and was still trapped inside.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, along with the responding officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were all treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

The department has since identified the officers who saved the man as Sgt. J. Sutton, Sgt. D. Davis, Officer A. Ruffin, Officer S. Verrelien, and Officer M. Bouquette.

In a statement issued on Monday, police thanked them for their courageous actions in a moment that could have been tragic without them.

"Their reaction was nothing short of heroic," the department said. "What we know for sure is that not all heroes wear capes, many wear the APD blue uniform and quietly go about their business of keeping the citizens of Atlanta safe, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week without ever being noticed."