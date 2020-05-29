ATLANTA — This story is developing. Refresh often for updates.

7:25 p.m. - An American flag has been set on fire in the crowd.

7:14 p.m. - People in the crowd are seen throwing bottles and other items at police officers.

7:12 p.m. - Demonstrators spray paint and climb atop the CNN letters outside the CNN Center as they wave "black lives matter" flags.

6:44 p.m. - Chief Shields, from the crowd, tells the public: "People are upset, they're angry, they're scared. I get it. They want to be heard."

When asked about officers being able to clear the roads, Shields said that's not a priority.

"My takeaway, is, there isn't really traffic. The city's largely closed, so if people want to stand in the streets ... alright," she said shrugging.

Shields added that while there is not a curfew in place, she said her goal is to give protesters a space to have their voices heard.

"Folks are upset. They want to be heard, and I think they have a right to be heard, I don't want anybody to get hurt, I hope there isn't property damage," she said. "But to be heard, I get it ... I don't want this to be an arrest fest."

6:33 p.m. - Police are asking protesters to clear from the middle of the street, or they will be arrested.

6:25 p.m. - Governor Kemp, quoting a statement from the mayor, has tweeted in regards to the protests.

6:23 p.m. - A Twitter video shows Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields in the crowd, listening to the protesters.

6:20 p.m. - Police are now trying to push the crowd back with tankers.

6:10 p.m. - The protests seem to have broken in to multiple groups - a standoff with police at the CNN Center, a group at Centennial Olympic Park and several smaller groups.

5:45 p.m. - Police and protesters appear to be in a standoff that is showing signs of becoming aggressive.

5:41 p.m. - A protester appears to have been taken into custody.

5:39 p.m. - Tussling appears to be breaking outside the CNN Center.

5:27 p.m. - Protesters appear to be surrounding a car trying to drive on the streets. While the demonstrators don't appear to be harming the car, police are moving the crowd back so that the car can continue driving.

5:12 p.m. - The mayor's office sent this statement to 11Alive:

"When lives and the conscience of this nation are at peril, we as a people are expected to exercise our Constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and have our voices heard. Atlanta embodies these values, and I encourage all who exercise these rights to remember Atlanta’s legacy of peaceful protest leading to progress."

4:13 p.m. - Protests are on the move.

3:00 p.m. - Demonstrators meet in Centennial Olympic Park to make signs ahead of a march for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Protesters make signs and prepare for a march and demonstration over the deaths of George Floyd, Armaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Friday, May 29, 2020. Watch the live stream now:

