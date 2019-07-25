The state Supreme Court has abolished common law marriages in South Carolina.

Before the ruling, couples who lived together and met other legal standards could be considered married without a license.

However, with the ruling, a license will be required for all new marriages.

Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in her opinion that shifting social norms leave people unconcerned when couples live together.

The ruling doesn't affect any current common law marriages.

Family attorney David Shea said this should make it easier for attorneys and clients to clearly distinguish what a marriage is when legal questions come up.

“We'll still have some lingering common law marriage issues but we won't have to worry about it in the future. Parties won't have to worry about just if they're living together or have children together if they're married. It's going to require people to affirmatively, on purpose, go get married if they want to enjoy the benefits of being married,” Shea said.

He continued that issues concerning common law marriages often only arise when couples want to divorce, separate, or have other financial issues.

Shea said that under the old definition a common law marriage could be granted if the couple filed joint tax returns, lived together, and/or described themselves as married to friends, family, and on legal documents.

He said common law marriage cases come up fairly often but are not necessarily common in today's day and age.

Attorney and state representative Beth Bernstein said it will help clear up family disputes in probate court.

“Anything that's going to make it more sound and easier for interpretation and whether just-- more black and white is always better when you're dealing with issues like I am in probate,” adding that it would make it easier on family law attorneys as well.

Bernstein said the new clarification should reduce confusion and family in-fighting in probate court over worker's compensation, inheritance, and wrongful death cases.

Common law marriages that can be proved to have begun before the Supreme Court’s decision are unaffected.