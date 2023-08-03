At just 6-days-old, Austin had the fight of his life when he was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that affects the adrenal glands and the brain.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters normally spend their day saving lives, but they recently got to experience the joy of a 3-year-old boy who embarked on a journey unlike most others.

Austin Herre celebrated his third birthday last month with "an incredible experience" with the Cherokee County Fire Department live in action -- becoming one of their youngest honorary firefighters, according to the department's Facebook.

Sirens blared as firefighters took a call with their flashing lights, lighting Austin's face up with smiles.

Austin's story touched the hearts of the firefighters, moving them to invite him into their family, the department said in their post.

“The fire service is known for the brotherhood and sisterhood that connects firefighters around the world like family” Chief Robinson said. “Austin and his family are now members of our fire family, and we will be right beside him for his fight.”

At just 6-days-old, Austin had to fight for his life when he was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that affects the adrenal glands and the brain.

His genetic condition would require a bone marrow transplant to save his life. Doctors told his family that the transplant had higher chances of succession with a sibling match, his mother told the department.

“Thanks to newborn screening, Austin will receive bi-annual MRI imaging to watch for white matter build-up. If this were to ever occur, he could go into treatment immediately to stop the symptoms before they occur” said Chelsea Herre, Austin’s mother.

Austin's family would then add their "little miracle" named Oakley Faith Herre, Austin's baby sister, who would become the match her brother needed in November.

Just months later, his family received news that they were about to embark on an earth-shattering battle with cancer flipping their whole world upside down. Austin was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January after his sister saved his life.

"They couldn’t believe their little boy was about to begin a fight against cancer at such a young age," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The 3-year-old has since been getting chemotherapy treatment. The department said that his treatment won't end until 2025.

His mother said that despite the side effects of chemotherapy, Austin had "done remarkably well" with a smile on his face.

"Through all the nausea, hair loss, fatigue, & bone pain he has kept a smile on his face and made the best of every single day,” Chelsea said.

The department that his parents admire his strength that he has at such a young age despite all he had endured.

According to the department's post, Austin visited the station where he got a tour of the station and helped wash the fire trucks and his toy ladder truck.

The department is asking the public for prayers as he works through his diagnosis and treatment. Fire officials also added that they are praying that Austin's scans are clear and that no relapse happens.