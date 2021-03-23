Some storms could be severe Wednesday and Thursday for Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Parts of the KVUE viewing area are under an enhanced (3/5) risk of severe weather. Isolated to scattered storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the KVUE viewing area in Mason, Llano and Burnet counties until 10 p.m.

Be sure to download KVUE's app for updates and to check radar 24/7: kvue.com/app.

Here's a live blog of what we're tracking as the storms move through:

5:50 p.m. - A Tornado Warning is currently in effect outside of the KVUE viewing area in Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Mills counties until 6:30 p.m.

5:31 p.m. - Isolated supercells could develop along a dryline in the Hill Country this evening. Notice showers and storms becoming widespread overnight as a cold front pushes through. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be a threat with this storm.

5:12 p.m. - We are currently seeing isolated storms to the northwest in Central Texas. The higher threat for severe storms will begin around midnight for the Hill Country. The Interstate 35 corridor should see activity around 5 a.m. The main threats will be large hail, isolated tornadoes and strong wind.

4:45 p.m. - There is an active Tornado Warning in San Saba County until 5:15 p.m. This is a radar-indicated warning as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Richland Springs moving northeast at 25 mph.

4:38 p.m. - A Tornado Watch is in effect for Mason, Llano and Burnet counties until 10 p.m.

4:09 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect just outside of the KVUE viewing area in McCulloch and San Saba counties. This storm is caused by the dryline moving east. The warning is set to expire at 4:45 p.m.

Here's a timeline that breaks down when we expect to see the next system move through.

Timeline of mid-week storms in the Austin area

Wednesday afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms develops near San Angelo then moves from West Texas to North Texas. This will create storms to the north of Austin. A few of those storms could reach our northern counties. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind with an isolated hail threat.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning, a cold front will then move in after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning causing more storms to develop. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and an isolated hail threat. At the moment, the threat for tornadic activity is low.

Overall, it looks like rainfall totals next week will be in the quarter-inch to the inch range. This is great news as Central Texas is currently under a moderate drought with a severe drought starting to build in for parts of the KVUE viewing area.

Friday looks wonderful with sunshine and highs in the 80s. A cold front moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could bring additional showers and storms back into Central Texas.