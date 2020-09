Many gathered at the South Carolina State House on Sunday for the Awakening Blast of the Shofar event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many gathered at the South Carolina State House for the Awakening Blast of the Shofar event.

Sunday's event put on by the Gates of Zion Ministry called for unity and forgiveness.

The organization says the goal is to inspire the country to return to its biblical roots.

Jan O'dell, founder of the ministry, hopes to move people forward with the event.